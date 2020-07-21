1/
Ronnie Amos Lilly
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Amos Lilly 1943-2020 Ronnie Amos Lilly, 77, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born June 6, 1943 in Washington, D.C. Ronnie married Elizabeth Jane Bunton June 17, 1962; she preceded him in death November 18, 2008. He was a self-employed painter. Ronnie was also preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Roberta (McCreary) Lilly, and brother, Gary. Survivors include daughters, Becki Friedel (Mike), Cyndi Lilly, Julie Clary (Dave); son, Eric Lilly; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, George; sisters, Sharlene, Joyce, Joann; numerous nieces, nephews, and many good friends. Ronnie was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved