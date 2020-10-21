1/1
Ronnie Magdaleno
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Ronnie Magdaleno
December 10, 1958 - October 13, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Ronnie James Magdaleno passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born December 10, 1958 to Rudolf and Polly Ott Magdaleno. Ron graduated from Westport High School and attended Haskell Indian University. Ron worked at several companies throughout his life with the longest being JC Penny starting at the Outlet center and then transferring to the Logistic Center. His last job was at JED Installation. Ron had 2 brothers, Randy and Joseph(Michelle) Magdaleno and a sister Mary Cristlieb Magdaleno (Ryan). Ron enjoyed the last 3 years of his life with his love Pamela Johnston, of the home. He is also survived by 5 nieces and 1 nephew. Ron loved life, the outdoors and antique shopping. Ron's passion for gardening was only surpassed by his love of family and friends. His smile could brighten anyone's day and his kindness was limitless. We would like to give a special thank you to Susan Magdaleno, whose assistance was much appreciated since Ron's cancer diagnosis.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
October 20, 2020
It was a blessing to know Ronnie. Knowing him for over 20 years and being with him these 3 years until his passing was everything to me. My condolences to the immediate family. Rest in Peace Ronnie.
Pamela Johnston
Significant Other
