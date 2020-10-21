Ronnie Magdaleno

December 10, 1958 - October 13, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Ronnie James Magdaleno passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born December 10, 1958 to Rudolf and Polly Ott Magdaleno. Ron graduated from Westport High School and attended Haskell Indian University. Ron worked at several companies throughout his life with the longest being JC Penny starting at the Outlet center and then transferring to the Logistic Center. His last job was at JED Installation. Ron had 2 brothers, Randy and Joseph(Michelle) Magdaleno and a sister Mary Cristlieb Magdaleno (Ryan). Ron enjoyed the last 3 years of his life with his love Pamela Johnston, of the home. He is also survived by 5 nieces and 1 nephew. Ron loved life, the outdoors and antique shopping. Ron's passion for gardening was only surpassed by his love of family and friends. His smile could brighten anyone's day and his kindness was limitless. We would like to give a special thank you to Susan Magdaleno, whose assistance was much appreciated since Ron's cancer diagnosis.





