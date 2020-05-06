Ronny Brock
Ronny Brock Ronny Brock, 75, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away on May 1 at AdventHealth Hospital in Merriam, KS. He had resided at Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village, KS Nursing Home for several years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Charles Brock and survived by his brother, Roger Brock (Mary Ann) Aiken, SC, a nephew Mathew Brock (Kimmy) Pacifica, CA, one niece, Anna Brock (Alex Makler) Berkeley, CA, five great nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Ronny graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School and attended Metropolitan Junior College in Kansas City, MO. After working for many years for his dad in his State Farm Insurance agency as office manager, he had his own lawn care business taking care of his elderly customers. Ronny lived most of his life in Mission, KS taking care of his parents in their later years. He bravely battled all of his debilitating diseases and was a fighter right up until the end. Ronny will be laid to rest at the Maple Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery in Shawnee, KS. alongside his mom and dad. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
