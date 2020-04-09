|
|
Roque "Rocky" Riojas, Sr Roque "Rocky" Riojas, Sr., 97, Kansas City, MO passed away April 6, 2020. Rocky was born August 22, 1922 in Kansas City, KS, to Fred and Christina Riojas of San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Riojas of Kansas City, MO; Jovita H. Mendez, the mother of his six children; parents; sisters, Belinda Murry of KCK, Lily Aquino of KCK, Anna Riojas of KCK and Beatrice Larson of Arizona. Rocky is survived by his brothers, Joshua Riojas of KCMO, and Henry Riojas of KCK; a sister, Barbara Jean of San Antonio, TX; his six children, Irene Bahr (John) of Katy, TX, Consuelo Pryor (Don) of LaCygne, KS, Roque H. Riojas (Peggy) of KCK, Martha Upchurch of Oregon, Catherine Radford of LaCygne, KS. Juan Riojas (Carla) of LaCygne, KS; 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and many more great great grandchildren. Rocky retired from the Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He served as a combat WWII Veteran, Recipient of the Bronze Star, and Purple Heart with five battle stars. A member of the 135th regiment and 34th infantry "Red Bull Division". Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2020