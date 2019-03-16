Resources More Obituaries for Rosabelle Neth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosabelle "Rosie" Neth

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rosabelle "Rosie" Neth Rosabelle (Rosie) Neth, died peacefully, Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 94, in her apartment at John Knox Village. Rosie Wolfe was born in Buffalo, KS to Edward and Phrana Wolfe, November 11, 1924. She moved to Wichita, KS at the age of 13. On her 21st birthday, Veterans Day, 1945, she married Ensign Robert L. Neth, a U.S. Navy pilot. For the next 16 years, they were a Navy family. They lived in VA, FL, TX, Kodiak, AK, HI, CA. In 1960, they returned to KS, when Bob was transferred to NAS Olathe. They lived in Lawrence and Bob retired from the Navy in 1961 and began a second career for the University of Kansas. During those 16 years, they had 4 children, Bob, Jr, Kathy, Debby, and Rich. The family moved to Overland Park, KS in 1965 when Bob began his work as Executive Director of Continuing Medical Education at KU Medical Center. Later he continued the same work at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas. Throughout all of these years Rosie immersed herself with raising the kids and doing volunteer work, a true passion. She was a Gray Lady in the infirmary at NAS Barbers Point, HI; Sunday school teacher, choir director and member of the choir at the First Christian Church in Lawrence, KS. She was a scout leader for both of her sons, as well as, Girl Scout Leader for her daughters. During the years at KU Med, Rosie was very involved with the Women's Auxiliary in many different roles. When they retired to Rogers, AR, in 1985, Rosie continued with her volunteer work at St. Mary's Hospital. Another passion of Rosie's was gardening. She had beautiful flowers of all kinds but had a special love for roses. She and Bob travelled extensively, worldwide and thoroughly embraced being retired. In 1999, they moved to John Knox Village in Lee's Summit, MO. Rosie is survived by her son Bob and his wife Kathy, her daughter Debby, grand-daughters Courtney Gray (her sons Noah and Thatcher) and Megan Gray. As did Bob, Rosie donated her body to KU Medical Center. Rosie had a great life. She loved her Kansas City Royals and her KU Jayhawks. Rock Chalk Jayhawk! Donations may be made to John Knox Village Foundation, 400 NW Murray Rd. Lee's Summit, Mo 64081 or The University of Kansas Health System, Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Suite 305, Westwood, KS 66205

