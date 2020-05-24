Rosaire Pirotte Rosaire Pirotte of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village. Born Mary Rosaire Buckley, she was the beloved only child of Maude and Ben Buckley, born July 26, 1930 in Le Mars, Iowa. Rosaire grew up in Le Mars and enjoyed summer visits to Lake Okoboji with her cousins. She graduated from Duchesne College in Omaha, Nebraska. While in Omaha, she met her future husband, John Pirotte, who was studying at Creighton University. Rosaire and John were married on June 11,1955. Over the years, they made several moves for John's career with John Deere adding children at each stop with two in Rocky Ford, Colorado, one in Salina, Kansas, and three in the Kansas City area. As a loving mother, Rosaire was the biggest fan of her daughter and five sons. She was an awesome cook and hosted many parties for family and friends. Rosaire was an avid tennis player at Leawood Country Club where she made many friends. In her later years, she enjoyed bridge, and, throughout her life, never saw a book she didn't want to read. Rosaire had a deep faith and was a founding member of Cure of Ars Church and School. She remained committed to the parish until the day she died. She delivered Meals on Wheels and regularly volunteered at the Catholic Charities' TurnStyles Thrift store. Rosaire had a special talent for helping the elderly all her life and, as one friend recently wrote, was loved by all her friends. Rosaire is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She will be greatly missed by her six children, Mary, John (Danielle), Dan (Katie), Jim (Donna), Mike, Chris (Susanne); and nine grandchildren Thomas (Sarah), Sarah and Katie Broyles; Ben, Genevieve and Adeline Pirotte; Alex, Nick and Emma Pirotte. A private family service will be held with interment to follow at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Catholic Charities (https://catholiccharitiesks.org/)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.