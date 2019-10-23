|
Rosalee Teters Rosalee (Rosie) Teters was born February 9th to Osalee and Robert Taylor. A memorial service will be held for Rosie on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3PM with a visitation starting at 12PM at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd. KCMO 64119. Rosie departed this life Sunday October 20, 2019 and was forever young. Rosie grew up with her sister Shirley (McCahon) in Clay County and graduated from North Kansas City High School. After graduation, Rosie auditioned for the Skating Vanities and toured and performed in shows in Europe for 2 years and her life of traveling adventures began. Rosie married Lee Rice, who proceeded her in death in 1972, on April 11, 1953 and had two children, Richard and Cheryl. Rosie found love again with Larry Teters and they were married June 16, 1974. Rosie spent the next 44 years happily married to a wonderful husband and they shared life and their adventures together. Rosie began working for TWA/American Airlines in 1974 and was an aircraft mechanic until she retired. Rosie and Larry had many friends through TWA/American Airlines and traveled the world (6 of the 7 continents). Rosie and Larry had many friends through the Ararat Shrine and were members of the Sandbuggies. Rosie was a Sandbuggy "Lady Bug" and loved her Ararat friends very much. Rosie lived an extraordinary life and to sum it up, she did it all. Rosie traveled the world, loved her husband, children, her 3 grandchildren, her family, in-laws, and friends. In her lifetime she loved deeply, shared generously and embraced life to its fullest. She was brave, hardworking, worked as an airline mechanic, built two houses for her family, was strong, courageous and compassionate. Rosie had a life well lived and will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Rosie was proceeded in death by her parents and her son Richard Rice. Rosie is survived by her husband Larry Teters, her sister Shirley McCahon, her daughter Cheryl Thompson and her 3 granddaughters Angela, Chelsea and Casie Thompson, her step-son Danny Teters and her sister- in- law Nancy Kincaid. McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019