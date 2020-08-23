Rosalie M. Ross Rosalie M. Ross, 80, of Liberty, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Rosalie was born October 9, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri. The daughter of John and Sandina Falco, she is survived by Fred Ross, her loving husband of nearly 63 years and 12 children: Fred (JoAnn), Ruth, Marie, John (Madelyn), Francis (Lori), Linda (Matthew), Christopher (Carolyn), Jim (Cheryl), Joseph (Angela), Lisa (Michael), Rosalie (Rob), and Vincent (Lindsay). In addition to her 12 children, Rosalie and Fred's legacy includes 39 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Rosalie was a nurturer and anchor to her familyable to make every family member feel loved and connected. She was born wiseguided by faith and common sense, she used her intuition and practical experience to comfort and counsel others. One of her most impressive gifts was her ability to communicate her love and generosity though food. Like the multiplying loaves and fishes, Rosalie could expand and transform any meal into the best food you had ever tasted. Rosalie's culinary talent came from her family, her own keen cooking sense, and also years of practical experience. Rosalie started as a short-order cook and waitress at the lunch counter in Katz's drug store. She later ran a restaurant, a catering business, and also managed the cafeteria at Holy Cross Catholic School. Even though she spent much of her life cooking for her community, she never failed to provide the same heartfelt food for her family. Every Sunday, Rosalie's family came to her house to share in her delicious meals together. Sundays continue to be a special time for her family: a day of faith and family. Certainly, above all else, Rosalie was proud of her family. She wore a necklace with the birthstones of every child at all times, and she always put her family first. Rosalie is deeply loved and incredibly missed. Survivors also include her sister Rose Cook, her brother Frank Falco, and her sister-in-law JoAnn Falco. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Carl Falco, and her grandson Jimmy Brashears. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. followed by Visitation from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, Missouri. The funeral Mass will be Tuesday, August 25 at 9:30 a.m., also at Saint Andrew the Apostle, with graveside services to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Flowers are welcome. Memorial offerings are suggested to Saint Pius X High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Condolences can be offered at www.passantinobros.com
