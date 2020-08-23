What I remember most about my Aunt Rosalie is even though she was busy with her own family, she still cared about our family and everyone else. She always gave us love and made time for us. The meals she prepared were incredible. She was definitely a Saint and will be deeply missed by all. May God bless her and the rest of the family. The Cook’s send our deepest sympathy to Uncle Fred and all of our cousins.

Anthony Cook

Family