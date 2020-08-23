1/1
Rosalie M. Ross
1939 - 2020
Rosalie M. Ross Rosalie M. Ross, 80, of Liberty, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Rosalie was born October 9, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri. The daughter of John and Sandina Falco, she is survived by Fred Ross, her loving husband of nearly 63 years and 12 children: Fred (JoAnn), Ruth, Marie, John (Madelyn), Francis (Lori), Linda (Matthew), Christopher (Carolyn), Jim (Cheryl), Joseph (Angela), Lisa (Michael), Rosalie (Rob), and Vincent (Lindsay). In addition to her 12 children, Rosalie and Fred's legacy includes 39 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Rosalie was a nurturer and anchor to her familyable to make every family member feel loved and connected. She was born wiseguided by faith and common sense, she used her intuition and practical experience to comfort and counsel others. One of her most impressive gifts was her ability to communicate her love and generosity though food. Like the multiplying loaves and fishes, Rosalie could expand and transform any meal into the best food you had ever tasted. Rosalie's culinary talent came from her family, her own keen cooking sense, and also years of practical experience. Rosalie started as a short-order cook and waitress at the lunch counter in Katz's drug store. She later ran a restaurant, a catering business, and also managed the cafeteria at Holy Cross Catholic School. Even though she spent much of her life cooking for her community, she never failed to provide the same heartfelt food for her family. Every Sunday, Rosalie's family came to her house to share in her delicious meals together. Sundays continue to be a special time for her family: a day of faith and family. Certainly, above all else, Rosalie was proud of her family. She wore a necklace with the birthstones of every child at all times, and she always put her family first. Rosalie is deeply loved and incredibly missed. Survivors also include her sister Rose Cook, her brother Frank Falco, and her sister-in-law JoAnn Falco. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Carl Falco, and her grandson Jimmy Brashears. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. followed by Visitation from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, Missouri. The funeral Mass will be Tuesday, August 25 at 9:30 a.m., also at Saint Andrew the Apostle, with graveside services to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Flowers are welcome. Memorial offerings are suggested to Saint Pius X High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Condolences can be offered at www.passantinobros.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Rosary
04:00 PM
Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
AUG
24
Visitation
04:30 - 08:00 PM
Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 22, 2020
To the Ross Family,
So enjoyed my time with Rosalie at Holy Cross cafeteria. We worked hard but had some fun along the way. She was a good boss and a great lady.
God Bless, Betty Serrone
Betty Serrone
Friend
August 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss, but she leaves a wonderful legacy in the Ross family.
Martha Phillips
Friend
August 21, 2020
We are both sorry for your loss. It is hard to lose a parent!!!
Sandi and Frank LaRoche
Friend
August 21, 2020
My condolences to the family of Rosalie.
Darla Wagner
Family
August 21, 2020
What I remember most about my Aunt Rosalie is even though she was busy with her own family, she still cared about our family and everyone else. She always gave us love and made time for us. The meals she prepared were incredible. She was definitely a Saint and will be deeply missed by all. May God bless her and the rest of the family. The Cook’s send our deepest sympathy to Uncle Fred and all of our cousins.
Anthony Cook
Family
August 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of the Ross family, I have many memories of your mother. May she Rest In Peace.
Prudy Malaponte
August 21, 2020
All,
I am so very sorry for your loss. Everyone loved your mother especially my mom. My mother sends her love (she's in the hospital).
Jeanine Caponetto
Friend
