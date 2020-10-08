1/
Rosalie Stull
1938 - 2020

Rosalie Stull
January 5, 1938 - October 2, 2020
Lansing, Kansas - Loving mother, Rosalie Ann (Townsend) Stull, 82, of Lansing, Kan., died peacefully at her home, Twin Oaks Assisted Living, on Oct. 2, 2020, in Lansing, Kan.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. The rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Francis de Sales Church where masks will be required. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
R L Leintz Funeral Home
OCT
9
Rosary
05:30 PM
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
