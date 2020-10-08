Rosalie Stull

January 5, 1938 - October 2, 2020

Lansing, Kansas - Loving mother, Rosalie Ann (Townsend) Stull, 82, of Lansing, Kan., died peacefully at her home, Twin Oaks Assisted Living, on Oct. 2, 2020, in Lansing, Kan.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. The rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Francis de Sales Church where masks will be required. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.





