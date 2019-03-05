Rosana "Sadie" (Leggio) DiGerlamo Rosana "Sadie" (Leggio) DiGerlamo, 96, passed away March 3, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. followed by Visitation at 10 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland, Kansas City, MO 64117. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St. Luke's Hospice. Sadie was born October 11, 1922, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Nunzio and Carmela (Belgiere) Leggio. She was an active member of the American Daughters of Columbus where she played bocce and was well known for her famous ravasanie cookies. Sadie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl DiGerlamo; her brothers, Angelo and Sam Leggio; and her sisters, Lena Mancini, Jennie Sivils, Carm Sherpy, Angie Passantino and Mary Singleton. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pallbearers will be Sadie's nephews. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



