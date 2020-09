Sardo was a lifelong friend from freshman year onward. We had so many good times and great memories from school, working together, fixing cars, and hanging around the neighborhood. My father has fond memories, holding the flashlight while working on our Trans Am's in our driveway. Ross would do anything to help any of us and I will surely miss his him. On behalf of all my family, we are sorry for your loss. May Ross rest in peace in the arms of our Lord.

David Rinella

Friend