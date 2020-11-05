1/1
Rose Anne Pifer
1929 - 2020
Rose Anne Pifer
January 25, 1929 - November 2, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Anne Pifer, longtime Kansas City area resident, passed away on November 2, 2020, at the age of 91.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Henry) Stivers, Janet (Robert) Welch, Carol Pifer, Don (Becky) Pifer, Jr., and Susan Pifer; her grandchildren, Jacob and Dylan Pifer; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held.
rose-anne


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
