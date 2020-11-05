Rose Anne Pifer
January 25, 1929 - November 2, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Anne Pifer, longtime Kansas City area resident, passed away on November 2, 2020, at the age of 91.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Henry) Stivers, Janet (Robert) Welch, Carol Pifer, Don (Becky) Pifer, Jr., and Susan Pifer; her grandchildren, Jacob and Dylan Pifer; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. For the complete obituary, please go to https://parklawnfunerals.com/obituaries/pifer-
rose-anne