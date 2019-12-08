|
Rose Cecelia Read 1939-2019 Rose C. (O'Brien) Read went to be with The Lord on Dec. 6, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tues., Dec. 10, 2019, 11am at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS. Visitation then Rosary starting at 10am. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Rose was born May 25, 1939, in Kansas City, Mo., to the late Dr. & Mrs. Leo O'Brien. She is survived by her loving Husband, Edward of 49 years; children, Holly Read Shaw, Megan Tulloch; two brothers, Paul O'Brien (Mary Jo), and Larry O'Brien (Gloria); two sisters, Susan Samenus (Charlie), and Teresa O'Malley; four grandchildren, Baily and Jack Tulloch, Bronwyn and Levee Shaw. Rose was the consummate homemaker and provided a wonderful life for her husband and children. Her husband always said the day they met was the best day of his life. Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019