Rose D. Rupp Rose D. Rupp, 101, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday Aug. 22nd from 9-10 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist, 708 N. 4th St, KCKS. Burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCKS. Donations may be made to the Church or the Strawberry Hill Museum. Rose was born May 27, 1918 in Kansas City, Kansas on Strawberry Hill to Ivan and Magda (Gormanac) Kladusan. She was a homemaker, member of the Altar Society, St. Martin Lodge and the Senior Club at St. Johns the Baptist. Rose loved her softball and bowling. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence in 1996, four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by one sister Velma (Vern) Hesher of K.C. MO., and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2019