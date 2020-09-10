Rose DiBella 1921 2020 Rose DiBella passed away September 7, 2020. Rose was born in Kansas City on April 25 th , 1921. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene. Survivors include her son, Gene (Judy) DiBella and daughter, Sharon DiBella, as well as 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Saint Thomas More Church at 10:30 am, Friday, September 11, 2020 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com
.