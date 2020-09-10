1/
Rose DiBella
Rose DiBella 1921 2020 Rose DiBella passed away September 7, 2020. Rose was born in Kansas City on April 25 th , 1921. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene. Survivors include her son, Gene (Judy) DiBella and daughter, Sharon DiBella, as well as 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Saint Thomas More Church at 10:30 am, Friday, September 11, 2020 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
