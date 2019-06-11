Rose M. Barba Rose Marie Barba of Kansas City, MO, passed away at the age of 99 on June 8, 2019. Rose was born February 28, 1920, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Vito and Rosalie (Lusco) Monteleone. She married Joe Barba and they happily celebrated 60 years of marriage. She was a member of Holy Rosary Parish for over 20 years. Rose was a cook at Gaetano's Restaurant for at least 20 years and appeared on TV before cooking shows were popular. She was a fiercely independent woman who took care of everyone. She had a great sense of humor and an incredible memory. She loved her family above all. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Barba; her sister, Jennie Guarino; and her brother, Louie Monteleone. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Costanza (Fred), Patricia Bloemker (Bill), and RoseLinda O'Dell. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and their spouses, Joe Costanza (Sheila), Francine Taylor (Corey), Anthony Merlo (Amy), John Costanza (Nicolette), and Elizabeth Bloemker; five great-grandchildren; three nephews and one niece; her special friend, Willie Rogers; many cousins and countless friends. Our world has forever changed. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106. Burial will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary