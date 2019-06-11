Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
For more information about
Rose Barba
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Barba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Barba

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose M. Barba Obituary
Rose M. Barba Rose Marie Barba of Kansas City, MO, passed away at the age of 99 on June 8, 2019. Rose was born February 28, 1920, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Vito and Rosalie (Lusco) Monteleone. She married Joe Barba and they happily celebrated 60 years of marriage. She was a member of Holy Rosary Parish for over 20 years. Rose was a cook at Gaetano's Restaurant for at least 20 years and appeared on TV before cooking shows were popular. She was a fiercely independent woman who took care of everyone. She had a great sense of humor and an incredible memory. She loved her family above all. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Barba; her sister, Jennie Guarino; and her brother, Louie Monteleone. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Costanza (Fred), Patricia Bloemker (Bill), and RoseLinda O'Dell. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and their spouses, Joe Costanza (Sheila), Francine Taylor (Corey), Anthony Merlo (Amy), John Costanza (Nicolette), and Elizabeth Bloemker; five great-grandchildren; three nephews and one niece; her special friend, Willie Rogers; many cousins and countless friends. Our world has forever changed. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106. Burial will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now