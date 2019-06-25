Home

Rose M. Follin

Rose M. Follin Obituary
Rose M. Follin Rose M. Follin a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on, June 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Dwayne Follin, parents Rolland and Rose Dexter; and 2 brothers Sonny (Jean) Dexter and David (Janice) Dexter. She is survived by her 4 children Denise (Larry) Tate; Kelly (Joe) Castro; Terry Follin, and Jennifer Follin, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. There will be a private family celebration of life. In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions be made to / Heart of American Chapter, 3846 W. 75th Street., Prairie Village, KS 66208 or () Specify Heart of America Chapter.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 25, 2019
