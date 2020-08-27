Rose Joanne Marchese Balestrere Rose Joanne Marchese Balestrere, 91, of Overland Park, KS, passed away August 24, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64131. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing are required for the services. In lieu of flowers, Rose requested donations be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Rose was born August 7,1929 in Kansas City, MO. Rose's family was the purpose and focus of her life. She was married to her husband, Buster, 29 years, until they were separated by his death. They had four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Rose was the youngest child in her large family. She adored her elder siblings and cared for them in their time of need. She did so with a full heart and viewed it as her honor to do so. She dearly loved her many nieces and nephews, cousins, and her extended family and friends. They were instrumental in her well-being throughout her life, and especially during these last two years. Her kind soul instantly won the hearts of her husband's family, who loved her without distinction as their family. She was always loving, caring, and giving to all. Rose had a magical and magnetic way about her. To know Rose was to love Rose, and she would love you back. She had an innate ability to meet you once, and forever be tied by love. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Sebastian "Buster"; her daughter and son-in-law, Josephine and Stephen Zang; her parents Anthony and Daisy Marchese; her brothers, Joseph, Sam and Jack; and her sisters, Theresa, Lily, Mary and Nancy. Survivors include Rose's son Frank (Rebecca) Balestrere; daughter Margaret (Kevin) Kellerman; daughter Toni Lynn Balestrere; grandchildren Todd (Sue), Eric, Tiana (Wendy), and Eden Zang, Ashley (Daniel) Balestrere Marlow, Joseph Balestrere, Sebastian (Kasi) and John Hunter; great-grandchildren McKen'Z, Sage, Sophia, Logan, Tiana Rose, Andrea and Mia; her Kellerman grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Rose's family would like to extend sincere appreciation to her medical team, who cared for her with love and compassion in her time of need. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com