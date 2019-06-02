|
Rose Marie Allman Rose Marie Allman, 85, died peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, after a short illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Kansas, and the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Stimetz. She was married in 1953 and was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald. She is survived by a son, Bob Allman and his wife Lezlie, two granddaughters, Leah Ritter and husband Brandan, Tess Hackney and husband Justin, all of Kansas City, and grandson Asher Allman of Washington, D.C. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Liberty, Lois and Felix Ritter, and Desmond Hackney. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a rosary at 6 pm at Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Christ the King, 53rd & Leavenworth Road, KCK . (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 2, 2019