Rose Marie Alvarado Rose Marie Alvarado, age 61 of Overland Park, KS passed away on August 7, 2020 at home. Rose was born on March 2, 1959 in Kansas City, MO to Joseph and Henrietta (Bernal) Calderon. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and graduated from Lillis High School in KCMO. She was employed for 12 years with Commerce Bank and 30 years with Citibank. She loved music, scrapbooking, writing, and used to love to dance. Her proudest family moments were her beautiful fairy tale wedding, becoming a proud mother and grandmother. " I never knew how much love one soul could love." She was always ready to help other people who had cancer. She would reach out to them, so they knew they had someone who understood what they were going through and help ease their fears. She would write letters and cards and also talk to them on the phone. She had been battling cancer since 2012 and has faced death on several occasions but never lost her Faith. Rose was loved by everyone she ever met. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Michael A. Alvarado, who became her spouse on October 10, 1981; her children, Jacquelyn Alvarado Daniels (Joe), Michelle A. Alvarado (Anthony Boykin), John M. Alvarado; grandchildren, Mona "Belle" Alvarado, Anthony C. Boykin, Jr., Joshua M. Daniels, Javier L. Daniels, Armon K. Boykin and Jowell "JoJo" Daniels, Jr; sisters, Laura Muro, Atlanta, Rita Calderon, KCMO, Jo Marie Calderon, Mission KS, and Cynthia Calderon, KCMO. We would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses at KU, especially the nurses on unit 41, 42 and the BMT clinic who Rose loved so much. Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com