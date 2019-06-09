|
|
Rose Marie Bleyenberg Rose Marie Bleyenberg, 74, Oak Grove, MO passed away Wed, June 5, 2019. Rosary will be on Monday, June 10 at 6pm, with visitation following until 8pm at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Mass will be on Tuesday, June 11 at 10:00am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2001 S Broadway, Oak Grove, MO 64075 with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64138. Survivors include her husband, Frank "Felix" Bleyenberg; son, Joe (Vicki) Bleyenberg; sister, Cecilia (James) Stewart; and brother, Joseph (Mary Ann) Delgado.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019