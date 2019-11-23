Kansas City Star Obituaries
More Obituaries for Rose Brown
Rose Marie Brown

Rose Marie Brown Obituary
Rose Marie Brown Rose Marie Brown, 87, of Lenexa, KS, moved to her eternal home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 PM followed by a visitation until 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Monday, November 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Stone Chapel, 9130 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions to the . Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 23, 2019
