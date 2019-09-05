Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
9405 Mission Rd.
Leawood, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
Leawood, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie "Rosie" Christian


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie "Rosie" Christian Obituary
Rose Marie "Rosie"Christian Rosie Christian of Overland Park, KS died on September 2, at St. Luke's South Hospital. Visitation will be held from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS. Rosie was born on December 15, 1925 in Osage City, Kansas to Joshua and Marie Jones. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, then attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Chi Omega played an important part in her life and she later served as president of the Greater Kansas City alumni group and as chairman of their Daytime Group. After graduating from K-State, Rosie taught in the elementary schools of Kansas City, KS and at Belinder School in Prairie Village. In 1952 she married William A. "Bill" Christian. They were married for 42 years before Bill passed away in 1993. After living in Warrensburg, MO for seven years, they returned to Overland Park, KS where Rosie worked as a realtor for Kroh Brothers (now Reece & Nichols) for 32 years. She served with many organizations including on the boards of the Cardiac Group of Children's Mercy, the Rockhurst Library Guild and the Children's Therapeutic Learning Center. After retiring, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Turnstyles. Rosie was a member of Indian Hills Country Club where she loved to play golf and bridge. She played in many bridge clubs and enjoyed her book club. Rosie is survived by her two children, Lisa (John) Benge and Jeff Christian; five grandchildren, Matt (Katie), Brian, and Nick Benge, Morgan and Anna Christian; and three great-grandchildren Rose, Jack and Will Benge. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Catholic Charities of Kansas or the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now