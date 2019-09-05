|
Rose Marie "Rosie"Christian Rosie Christian of Overland Park, KS died on September 2, at St. Luke's South Hospital. Visitation will be held from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS. Rosie was born on December 15, 1925 in Osage City, Kansas to Joshua and Marie Jones. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, then attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Chi Omega played an important part in her life and she later served as president of the Greater Kansas City alumni group and as chairman of their Daytime Group. After graduating from K-State, Rosie taught in the elementary schools of Kansas City, KS and at Belinder School in Prairie Village. In 1952 she married William A. "Bill" Christian. They were married for 42 years before Bill passed away in 1993. After living in Warrensburg, MO for seven years, they returned to Overland Park, KS where Rosie worked as a realtor for Kroh Brothers (now Reece & Nichols) for 32 years. She served with many organizations including on the boards of the Cardiac Group of Children's Mercy, the Rockhurst Library Guild and the Children's Therapeutic Learning Center. After retiring, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Turnstyles. Rosie was a member of Indian Hills Country Club where she loved to play golf and bridge. She played in many bridge clubs and enjoyed her book club. Rosie is survived by her two children, Lisa (John) Benge and Jeff Christian; five grandchildren, Matt (Katie), Brian, and Nick Benge, Morgan and Anna Christian; and three great-grandchildren Rose, Jack and Will Benge. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Catholic Charities of Kansas or the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019