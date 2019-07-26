Kansas City Star Obituaries
Rose Marie Super Obituary
Rose Marie Super Rose Marie Super, 90, of Brookside in KCMO, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Brookdale Overland Park. The Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27th, with the Rosary being prayed at 2:30 and the Funeral Mass at 3 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, at Holmes and Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, MO. Private family entombment will be Monday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Peter's Parish or Kansas City Hospice. Rosie was born April 29, 1929, in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Blase and Helen (Kuklenski) Michalski. She was very proud of her Polish Heritage and was a graduate of Bishop Ward High School. Rosie was a great cook and made friends wherever she went. After raising her family she had worked at St. Teresa Academy for over 10 years. Rosie was a member of St. Peter's Parish and the Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, William Super in 2008. Rosie is survived by her children and their spouses, Sherry and John Wilson, Terry and Nora Super, Steve and Lizzie Super, Janie and Greg Lamping, Kate Meiners, Barbie and Terry O'Toole, her sister, Fran Raynor, 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with one on the way and many wonderful nieces and nephews. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes, (913) 438-6444
Published in Kansas City Star on July 26, 2019
