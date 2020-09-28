1/
Rose Mary Ryan
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Mary Ryan
December 11, 1930 - September 26, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Rose Mary Ryan, 89, Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, September 26, surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Sisters Servants of Mary or to the Kansas City Kansas Humane Society.
Rose Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Florence Kuklenski, sister, Margaret, husband, John Ryan, son, Stephen Ryan and daughter, Susan Ryan.
She is survived by her sons, David, Dennis (Ethel), Thomas (Lisa), daughters, Elaine Campbell, Kathleen (Gary) Hanson, Karen (Larry) Rowland, Jeanne (Ronnie) Sutton, grandchildren, Shana, Katie, Mitchell, Michele, Tommy, Denise, Andrea, Tamara, Alex, Keeley, Sean, JJ, Jacob, Zach, Hanna, great- grandchildren, Tatum, Lily, Owen, Jackson, Bill, Lane, Eleanor, Aubrey, Andrew, Matthew, Jack, Easton, Elsie, Calum, Wrenley. She is also survived by her special friend, Winnie, and grandma to many furry ones. Rose Mary was an amazing woman who was dedicated to her family and faith and will be missed by all who loved her. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ashley Tranckino
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved