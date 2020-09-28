Rose Mary Ryan
December 11, 1930 - September 26, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Rose Mary Ryan, 89, Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, September 26, surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Sisters Servants of Mary or to the Kansas City Kansas Humane Society.
Rose Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Florence Kuklenski, sister, Margaret, husband, John Ryan, son, Stephen Ryan and daughter, Susan Ryan.
She is survived by her sons, David, Dennis (Ethel), Thomas (Lisa), daughters, Elaine Campbell, Kathleen (Gary) Hanson, Karen (Larry) Rowland, Jeanne (Ronnie) Sutton, grandchildren, Shana, Katie, Mitchell, Michele, Tommy, Denise, Andrea, Tamara, Alex, Keeley, Sean, JJ, Jacob, Zach, Hanna, great- grandchildren, Tatum, Lily, Owen, Jackson, Bill, Lane, Eleanor, Aubrey, Andrew, Matthew, Jack, Easton, Elsie, Calum, Wrenley. She is also survived by her special friend, Winnie, and grandma to many furry ones. Rose Mary was an amazing woman who was dedicated to her family and faith and will be missed by all who loved her. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)