Rose Mary Schroepfer
March 10, 1931 - November 30, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Rose Mary Schroepfer, 89, a long-time resident of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at St. Luke's South Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of twenty years, Bernard Schroepfer, her parents (Salvatore and Rose De Marco), three brothers (Joseph, Frank and Henry De Marco) and sister (Mary Grace De Marco). She is survived by two stepdaughters, Paula Plassmeyer and Jan Oden (Josh), five grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Carrie De Marco and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She came from an extended Italian family and was very proud of her heritage. Rose Mary spent many years as a professional bookkeeper at Chevron. She was also an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Overland Park where she volunteered regularly. She led a very full life with many friends and enjoyed traveling the country. Rose Mary was truly a one-of-a-kind, strong, unique woman with a wonderful sense of humor. She never met a stranger and left an indelible mark on all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Because of current restrictions, a private interment will be held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a future date.