Rose Mary Von Behren Rose Mary Von Behren, 86, Olathe, KS, has gone to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Homestead of Olathe. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service following at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, at the Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to: Crossroads Hospice. Rose Mary was born August 15, 1933, in St. Louis, MO. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary E. Dawson, and brother, William Dawson. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Terry) Kitterman and Sharen (Lee) Lucero, sister, Loretta Niemeyer, grandchildren, Ryan (Crystal) Alisha, Matthew (Nicole), Aaron, Jastin and Jetaya, and 3 great-grandchildren, Clara, Avery and Owen. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019