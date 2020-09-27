1/1
Rose Sara Licausi
September 24, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Rose Sara Licausi, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 24, 2020. Her last week of life was filled with her family by her side visiting, talking, laughing, and crying while telling many stories of her wonderful life. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, KCMO. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, KCMO. Masks and social distancing are required.
Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
