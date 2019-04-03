Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Young Obituary
Rose M. Young Rose Young, 78, of Olathe, KS, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:45 PM with Visitation from 5-7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 3 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, April 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 21650 West 115th Terrace, Olathe, KS. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice and/or The . Rose was born January 5, 1941, in Kansas City, KS. She was an Administrative Secretary for Deluxe Check Printers for 24 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement, her highlight was watching her grandchildren. Rose is survived by her husband, Alvah D. "Bud" Young, two children Susan (Dave) Cloughley, Scott (Amy) Young, mother Viola Greve, seven grandchildren Austin Warren, Ashley Warren, Kylie Young, Katelyn Young, Aryial (Danny) Gaughan, Veresia Cloughley, Dominic Cloughley, three great grandson Peyton, Delaney, Harrison, brothers George (Pearl) Greve, Tim (Mary) Greve, sisters Joyce Baker, Debbie (Bob) Dercher, and many extended family and friends. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now