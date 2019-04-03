|
Rose M. Young Rose Young, 78, of Olathe, KS, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:45 PM with Visitation from 5-7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 3 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, April 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 21650 West 115th Terrace, Olathe, KS. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice and/or The . Rose was born January 5, 1941, in Kansas City, KS. She was an Administrative Secretary for Deluxe Check Printers for 24 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement, her highlight was watching her grandchildren. Rose is survived by her husband, Alvah D. "Bud" Young, two children Susan (Dave) Cloughley, Scott (Amy) Young, mother Viola Greve, seven grandchildren Austin Warren, Ashley Warren, Kylie Young, Katelyn Young, Aryial (Danny) Gaughan, Veresia Cloughley, Dominic Cloughley, three great grandson Peyton, Delaney, Harrison, brothers George (Pearl) Greve, Tim (Mary) Greve, sisters Joyce Baker, Debbie (Bob) Dercher, and many extended family and friends. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019