Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roseann Anzek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roseann Anzek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roseann Anzek Obituary
Roseann Anzek Roseann Anzek, 88 of Kansas City, Kansas passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Travance Living in Olathe, KS. Visitation will be from 9:00AM to 10:00AM Wednesday, November 13th, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at Holy Family Catholic Church 274 Orchard, KCKS. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCKS. Roseann was born in Kansas City, KS on September 7, 1931 to Frank and Johann (Russ) Anzek. She was very active at Holy Family Catholic Church, KSKJ Slovenian Lodge and the Don Lipovac Booster Club. She is preceded by her parents and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by the Brennan Family and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roseann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -