|
|
Roseann Anzek Roseann Anzek, 88 of Kansas City, Kansas passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Travance Living in Olathe, KS. Visitation will be from 9:00AM to 10:00AM Wednesday, November 13th, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at Holy Family Catholic Church 274 Orchard, KCKS. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCKS. Roseann was born in Kansas City, KS on September 7, 1931 to Frank and Johann (Russ) Anzek. She was very active at Holy Family Catholic Church, KSKJ Slovenian Lodge and the Don Lipovac Booster Club. She is preceded by her parents and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by the Brennan Family and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019