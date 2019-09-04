Kansas City Star Obituaries
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Roseann Ferrara
Roseann (Saladino) Ferrara

Roseann (Saladino) Ferrara Obituary
Roseann (Saladino) Ferrara Roseann (Saladino) Ferrara, 68, passed away August 30, 2019, at her home in Lee's Summit, MO. The Rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. followed by Visitation 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64081. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Our Lady of the Presentation Church, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Roseann was born May 14, 1951, in Kansas City, MO, to Louis and Helen Saladino. Roseann was always surrounded by a large family. She graduated from Glennon High School in 1969 and obtained her cosmetology license. Most of her life was spent caring for her loved ones. Roseann will be most remembered for her witty sense of humor and infectious laugh. She will be deeply missed by all. Roseann was preceded in death by her loving parents. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Victor Ferrara; son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Carol Ferrara; daughter, Elena Ferrara; granddaughter, Alexis Ferrara; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marion and Agnes Saladino, Frank and Catherine Saladino; and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Louis G. Saladino, Louis J. Saladino, Alfonso Saladino, Dr. John Saladino, John Baker, Fred Gicinto, Frank J. Saladino, and Marion A. Saladino. The family offers a special thank you to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care for the care given to Roseann. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019
