Rosella Solar


1939 - 2020
Rosella Solar Obituary
Rosella Solar Rosella Solar, 80, of Shawnee, KS passed away on January 31st, 2020. She was born on November 5th, 1939 in Seneca, KS to Louis and Ella Haefele. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4th from 6 to 8 PM at Amos Family Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, February 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Rosella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rich Solar; brothers, Louis & Leonard Haefele; sisters, Helen Schmelzle & Mary Ann Beatty. She is survived by her children, Rick (Debbie) Solar, Mike Solar, Cathy Solar, Bonnie (Bryan) Rainey, Lori (Bryan) Lovegren; sister, Betty Haefele; fifteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 4, 2020
