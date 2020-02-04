|
Rosella Solar Rosella Solar, 80, of Shawnee, KS passed away on January 31st, 2020. She was born on November 5th, 1939 in Seneca, KS to Louis and Ella Haefele. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4th from 6 to 8 PM at Amos Family Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, February 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Rosella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rich Solar; brothers, Louis & Leonard Haefele; sisters, Helen Schmelzle & Mary Ann Beatty. She is survived by her children, Rick (Debbie) Solar, Mike Solar, Cathy Solar, Bonnie (Bryan) Rainey, Lori (Bryan) Lovegren; sister, Betty Haefele; fifteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 4, 2020