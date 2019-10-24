|
Rosellen M. Schwarz Rosellen M. Schwarz, 98, passed away October 21, 2019 at Villa St. Francis with her family at her side. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:30 PM Friday, October 25th at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St. Leawood, KS 66209 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 PM. Private interment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Ronald McDonald House. Rosellen was born February 22, 1921 in Kansas City, MO to Ernest A. and Helen M. (Cogan) Clouse. She graduated from Central High School. "Rosie" worked at the Fairfax bomber plant; SSA from May 1965 to June 1982 and Mid-Continent Public Library Red Bridge Branch Fall of 1984 to February 1999. Rosellen was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Schwarz, Jr.; her parents; children, Mary Ann and Michael; grandson, Richard; sister, Margaret and brother, James. She is survived by her children; James M. Schwarz (Peggy), Janice Willis (Bob), Paul F. Schwarz (Billie), Mary Pat Gray (Stephen) and Greg Schwarz; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff of Elara Caring, Care Haven Homes and Villa St. Francis for the loving care given to Rosellen. Condolences may be expressed at www.muehlebachchapel.com
