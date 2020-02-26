|
|
|
Rosemarie (Anello) George Rosemarie (Anello) George passed away on February 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Rosemarie was born on December 9, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri to Tony and Congetta (Conde) Anello. She was married to Carl George in 1944. She is survived by her four children Jimmy (Pam) George, Tricia Walker, Carl George, and Regina (Jim) Pfeifer; one brother Joe (Janelle) Anello and one sister Yvonne Phillips. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tony, Lisa (Richard), Sarah, Jaclyn (Kenny), Claudia (David), Elfphg, Christian (Julie), Michael, and Carl; great-grandchildren Jessi, Zach, Kenny, Ava, Jack, Ryan, Mark and Faythe; great-great grandchildren Giovanni and Guinevere Rosemarie; nieces and nephews Joe (Jacie), Tina (Ron), Annie, Tina, Dorothy, Pat, Michael, Pauline, and Kathy; and many loved ones. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl George; mother and father, Tony and Congetta; sister Barbara; son-in-law Buster; and great-grandson Mark Anthony. Rosemarie worked at The Kansas City Star for over 25 years and retired in 1992. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Pallbearers: Zach Walker, Jack Bauer, Ryan Bauer, Mark Bauer, Michael George, Joey Anello and Nick Anello. Her family was everything to her and she was everything to them. Rosemarie was a warrior who fought a brilliant fight to the very end. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020