|
|
Rosemary A. Munday Rosemary Anna Munday, 91, of Prairie Village, KS died Dec. 18, 2019. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. followed by services at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W. 75th St., Overland Park. Private burial. Rosemary was born Jan. 9, 1928, to Albert and Anna Klausman of Kansas City. Rosemary graduated from Paseo High School in 1945 and became a secretary at BMA insurance company in Kansas City. In 1950 she married a Paseo classmate, Benton T. Munday; their marriage lasted 60 years until his death in 2011. About 1955 she left BMA. She and Ben moved to Prairie Village and started their family, welcoming son Benton Jr. in 1957, son Donald in 1959 and daughter Ann Marie in 1966. Rosemary later returned to secretarial roles at several area firms, including Commercial Surfaces, Chester Dean Construction, the Squire publications and the Sullivan law firm. She was a former member of Paseo Methodist Church and Community Christian Church in Kansas City. She was a nearly 50-year member of Cherokee Christian Church in Prairie Village before its closing in 2014. Rosemary was a wonderful mother who always put family first. A mother to the end, she would instruct her grown children to "call me when you get home" to ensure they arrived safely. An enthusiastic grandmother, she absolutely adored her grandson. She loved cooking for her family and friends with a specialty of homemade biscuits and chocolate cake. She always put the focus on others rather than herself. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Klausman, in 2017. Rosemary is survived by her sons Ben Munday Jr. of Shawnee and Don Munday of Prairie Village; daughter Ann Lilak of Prairie Village; and Ann's husband, John Lilak, and their son, J.T. Lilak. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , 1900 W. 75th St., Suite 200, Prairie Village, KS 66208, or to Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W. 75th St. Overland Park, KS 66204. Rosemary had numerous caring doctors, with special thanks to those at KU Eye. The family also wishes to thank her caretakers in recent months for their kindness Sunrise of Leawood assisted living; Colonial Village of Overland Park skilled nursing; and the doctors and nurses at St. Luke's South and Plaza hospitals. For more information: Mount Moriah: www.mtmoriah.net
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019