Rosemary Alma Kisker
October 7, 2020
Kansas City , Missouri - Rosemary Alma Kisker, 77, of Kansas City MO, was called to her heavenly home on October 7, 2020. Rosemary was born October 22, 1942, to Emil and Alma Kisker. She cherished her faith and her family, sharing fond memories of growing up with her sister, Gertrude, and their many cousins. Rosemary was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Farley, MO, where she served on the Altar Guild for many years and was a member of the choir. She attended West Platte High School and Central Missouri State University, where she obtained an Associate's degree, and worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 34 years before retiring in 2002. Rosemary traveled after retirement and enjoyed numerous trips around the country and abroad. She shared travel stories, and her love of books about the many places she explored, with her family. Rosemary had a charitable spirit and supported many organizations in an effort to improve the lives of those with medical challenges, and children and adults with disabilities. She volunteered her time reading to children with literacy issues.
Rosemary is survived by her sister Gertrude (Larry) Woodring of Parkville; nephew Bryan Woodring and family; niece Melinda (Gregg) Heinrich and family; and niece Karla (Mark) Fredericks and family. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her faithful canine companion, Maria.
Memorials may be given to "Maple Valley PTO" at 2575 NE Barry Road, Kansas City MO 64155, to support her great-nephew's school for children with severe disabilities. A private graveside service will be held on October 22, 2020 and a memorial celebration of life at a later date. The family would like to thank Reverend Gregg Reiser for ministering to Rosemary and offering comfort to the family during this difficult time.
. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.