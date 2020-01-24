Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Rosemary Ann Wolf

Rosemary Ann Wolf Obituary
Rosemary Ann Wolf 1930 - 2020 Rosemary Ann Wolf died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her sons Marty and Dennis, daughter in law Michele Wolf and Pastor Chad Herring. Services will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 PM at the John Knox Kirk Presbyterian Church located at 11430 Wornall Rd in Kansas City, MO. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the John Knox Kirk Endowment Fund or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America either online at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ or by check mailed to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
