Rosemary Barr "Aunt" Rosemary, 88, Died May 17, 2020 She spent her life taking care of others from her parents to nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents James and Minnie Barr, her brothers Leon, Manning, Bud, and Donald, her sisters Virginia, Phyllis, Eleanor, Bernadette, Angela, and Annetta. She is survived by brother John Bernard Barr and many nieces and nephews. Her family will have many fun memories and stories of their times with Aunt Rosemary. She was a devout Catholic. Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM at St. John Lalande Church Blue Springs, preceded by the Rosary at 10:30 AM. Make someone smile today.



