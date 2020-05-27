Rosemary Barr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Barr "Aunt" Rosemary, 88, Died May 17, 2020 She spent her life taking care of others from her parents to nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents James and Minnie Barr, her brothers Leon, Manning, Bud, and Donald, her sisters Virginia, Phyllis, Eleanor, Bernadette, Angela, and Annetta. She is survived by brother John Bernard Barr and many nieces and nephews. Her family will have many fun memories and stories of their times with Aunt Rosemary. She was a devout Catholic. Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM at St. John Lalande Church Blue Springs, preceded by the Rosary at 10:30 AM. Make someone smile today.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
09:30 AM
John Lalande
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Rosary
10:30 AM
John Lalande
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
John Lalande
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved