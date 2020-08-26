Rosemary Chacon Rosemary Chacon, 69, passed away August 23, 2020. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 1029 Bennington Ave., KCMO 64125. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCKS. Rosemary was born September 6, 1950, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Emilio and Margaret (Garcia) Mendoza. She worked in customer service at Sears on Front St. for many years before she retired. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she babysat often and who meant the world to her. Rosemary is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Chacon; her children, John C. Chacon (Christy) and Lisa Chacon-Poore (Shad); her grandchildren, Amber Barker, Elizabeth Martin (Alex), John C. Chacon Jr., Buddy Kuhl, Andy Barker, Breana Aranda, and Ciera Aranda; her great-grandchildren, Amiya Taylor, Emma Rose Martin, John C. Chacon III, Malachi Kuhl, McKinleigh Kuhl, Lorenzo Aranda, Emilio Aranda, and Gianna Aranda; her siblings, Jose Mendoza (Michelle) and Natalie Salas (Daniel); and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Mendoza. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com