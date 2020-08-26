1/1
Rosemary Chacon
1950 - 2020
Rosemary Chacon Rosemary Chacon, 69, passed away August 23, 2020. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 1029 Bennington Ave., KCMO 64125. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCKS. Rosemary was born September 6, 1950, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Emilio and Margaret (Garcia) Mendoza. She worked in customer service at Sears on Front St. for many years before she retired. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she babysat often and who meant the world to her. Rosemary is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Chacon; her children, John C. Chacon (Christy) and Lisa Chacon-Poore (Shad); her grandchildren, Amber Barker, Elizabeth Martin (Alex), John C. Chacon Jr., Buddy Kuhl, Andy Barker, Breana Aranda, and Ciera Aranda; her great-grandchildren, Amiya Taylor, Emma Rose Martin, John C. Chacon III, Malachi Kuhl, McKinleigh Kuhl, Lorenzo Aranda, Emilio Aranda, and Gianna Aranda; her siblings, Jose Mendoza (Michelle) and Natalie Salas (Daniel); and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Mendoza. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. God bless the Chacon Family.
Pablo Trevino
Coworker
August 25, 2020
I would have never been a successful teenage mother without you Rose. I am heartbroken for my daughter. You will be sooooo missed. Please watch over all your family.
Shelly Barker-Winship
Family
August 25, 2020
My dearest Amber and the Chacon family, My deepest condolences to you all, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers for peace and comfort ❤
Annette Raybourn
Friend
August 25, 2020
Lisa, My thoughts and prayers are with you and yours during this difficult time.
Chrissy R.
Friend
August 25, 2020
Our condolences prayers to you John and family. Rosemary was a wonderful and loving woman. She will be miss.
Jesse and Linda Montoya
Family
August 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
Mandy Davidson
Military
August 25, 2020
We worked with Rosemary at Sears. We are so sorry for your loss and pray for your comfort and sweet memories to guide you forward.
Ben and Mary Fleming
Coworker
August 25, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Our hearts go out to you and your family.
Rachel Parsons
Friend
August 25, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Rosemary. Sending hugs and prayers, to the entire family.
Rosemary, keep dancing!
Beth And Hayley Munoz
Family
August 25, 2020
Wishing you love and peace during this difficult time. Dawn Garcia-Brinker and family.
Dawn Garcia-Brinker
Family
August 25, 2020
John and Christy we are so sorry for your loss. We are here if you need anything. Love ya, Jim and Shari
Shari Faulkner
Friend
