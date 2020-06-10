Rosemary Fiscella Rosemary Fiscella, loving called Mimi by family and friends, was born May 6, 1931 in Plymouth, PA. She went home to Jesus June 7, 2020, joining her husband Bob in God's glory. Rosemary is survived by her children Kristy (Jeff) Fiscella, Lisa (Joe) Krstulic, Jim (Maria) Fiscella, and Doug (Ginny) Fiscella; seven grandchildren Emily and Abby Krstulic, Jessica Heil (Josh), Jon (Kelly), Jake, Caroline and Molly Fiscella; and two great-grandchildren Henry (Jessica) and Sophia (Jon) and her niece Lori Adams. Rosemary is a graduate of Bloomsburg State Teacher's College and later earned her Master's in Education from the University of Kansas. She spent a long career as an elementary teacher and retired from Stanley Elementary where she proudly taught children not only how to read and write, but also to be the best version of themselves. She met the love of her life Bob while working summers on the Jersey Shore. They would wait tables and enjoy the beach on their summer vacations from college. Rosemary and Bob were married in 1956 and enjoyed 62 years together before Bob's passing in 2018. She enjoyed playing golf at Leawood South Country Club and traveling with Bob during their retired years. Nothing gave her greater joy than to spend precious time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who always knew the fridge at Mimi's house would be stocked with mandarin oranges and SpaghettiOs. Rosemary was a devout Catholic who enjoyed going to Mass daily when she was able. She was a Eucharistic Minister and a religious education teacher, sharing her love of Jesus with thousands of parishioners during her lifetime. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass Friday June12, at Church of the Ascension 9510 W. 127th St., Overland Park 66213. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Ascension. Please share a memory of Mimi at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 10, 2020.