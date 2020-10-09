Rosemary Goodman
August 10, 1930 - October 3, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Rosemary Dorothy (Kelly) Goodman, Baltimore, Md., passed away peacefully Oct. 3 with her son and daughter by her bedside. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday and was readily awaiting her reunion with husband George Goodman who preceded her in death, March 1998. Rosemary had a resolute and devout faith in God which she lived out every day of her life. She leaves behind her daughter, Gwynne Maffett, son, John Goodman (Susan), grandchildren Katie Coleman (Bob), Ryan Maffett (Kelly), Patrick Maffett (Katie), Blake Goodman (Bailey) and Emily Anne Goodman. The family would like to express the deepest gratitude to the caregivers at The Forum of Overland Park, the loving staff at Leawood Gardens, and the amazing nurses and caregivers of Kansas City Hospice. Services will be held Oct. 13, 10am at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Dundalk, Md. Contributions can be made to www.kchospice.org