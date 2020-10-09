1/
Rosemary Goodman
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Goodman
August 10, 1930 - October 3, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Rosemary Dorothy (Kelly) Goodman, Baltimore, Md., passed away peacefully Oct. 3 with her son and daughter by her bedside. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday and was readily awaiting her reunion with husband George Goodman who preceded her in death, March 1998. Rosemary had a resolute and devout faith in God which she lived out every day of her life. She leaves behind her daughter, Gwynne Maffett, son, John Goodman (Susan), grandchildren Katie Coleman (Bob), Ryan Maffett (Kelly), Patrick Maffett (Katie), Blake Goodman (Bailey) and Emily Anne Goodman. The family would like to express the deepest gratitude to the caregivers at The Forum of Overland Park, the loving staff at Leawood Gardens, and the amazing nurses and caregivers of Kansas City Hospice. Services will be held Oct. 13, 10am at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Dundalk, Md. Contributions can be made to www.kchospice.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Service
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved