1/1
Rosemary Jennings
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Jennings
April 10, 1928 - November 23, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Rosemary Jennings, age 92 of Kansas City, MO passed away November 23, 2020. Born April 10, 1928 in Detroit Michigan to Arthur and Malinda Champagne, she was sister to nine brothers and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley and her son Chuck. She is survived by five daughters; Diana (Robert Buzerak), Patty (Alec Morton), Gerri (John Santos), Mary (Richard Dolginow, deceased) Judy (Dave Tschirhart), Kathy Jennings (daughter-in-law) sisters, Barbara Adams and Marilyn Ayers, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Family meant the world to Rosemary. Growing up as the oldest daughter of 12 children, she learned at an early age to cook and care for her brothers and sisters. She became a great cook and will always be remembered for her famous apple pies.
Rosemary met her husband, Wesley Jennings, while attending Holy Redeemer Catholic High School. She married Wes and started a family. While attending nursing school, Rosemary and Wes went on to have six children.
During the children's primary school years at St. Gabriel's, Rosemary was instrumental in starting the school library, assisted with many fundraising events, was an advocate for a childcare center, and a volunteer Girl Scout leader. Towards the end of Rosemary's child rearing days, she returned to nursing school, graduated, and went on to work at North Kansas City Hospital for over 20 years.
The common thread throughout Rosemary's life was her commitment to Faith, Family and Friends. Her love and legacy of family will live on through the countless lives she has touched.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Saturday, December 12 at 10:00 AM.
Pallbearers:
Jason Morton, Eric Morton, Dustin Dolginow, Joseph Dolginow, Adam Santos, Neil Santos, Daniel Jennings, Keith Woolery.
Memorial donations are suggested to Harvesters Community Food Network.
Full obituary at www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved