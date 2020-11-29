Rosemary Jennings
April 10, 1928 - November 23, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Rosemary Jennings, age 92 of Kansas City, MO passed away November 23, 2020. Born April 10, 1928 in Detroit Michigan to Arthur and Malinda Champagne, she was sister to nine brothers and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley and her son Chuck. She is survived by five daughters; Diana (Robert Buzerak), Patty (Alec Morton), Gerri (John Santos), Mary (Richard Dolginow, deceased) Judy (Dave Tschirhart), Kathy Jennings (daughter-in-law) sisters, Barbara Adams and Marilyn Ayers, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Family meant the world to Rosemary. Growing up as the oldest daughter of 12 children, she learned at an early age to cook and care for her brothers and sisters. She became a great cook and will always be remembered for her famous apple pies.
Rosemary met her husband, Wesley Jennings, while attending Holy Redeemer Catholic High School. She married Wes and started a family. While attending nursing school, Rosemary and Wes went on to have six children.
During the children's primary school years at St. Gabriel's, Rosemary was instrumental in starting the school library, assisted with many fundraising events, was an advocate for a childcare center, and a volunteer Girl Scout leader. Towards the end of Rosemary's child rearing days, she returned to nursing school, graduated, and went on to work at North Kansas City Hospital for over 20 years.
The common thread throughout Rosemary's life was her commitment to Faith, Family and Friends. Her love and legacy of family will live on through the countless lives she has touched.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Saturday, December 12 at 10:00 AM.
Pallbearers:
Jason Morton, Eric Morton, Dustin Dolginow, Joseph Dolginow, Adam Santos, Neil Santos, Daniel Jennings, Keith Woolery.
Memorial donations are suggested to Harvesters Community Food Network.
