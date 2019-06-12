|
|
Rosemary Kruger Rosemary Kruger, 61, of Bonner Springs, Kansas passed away on June 9, 2019. A visitation will be held from 12-2pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2pm. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Rosemary was born the daughter of William and Fleta Walker on March 20, 1958 in Birmingham, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Kruger; grandson, Wyatt Kruger; and brother, Robert Walker; She is survived by her son, Brad (Toni Courtney) Kruger; daughter, Erin (Michael) Williamson; sisters, Dyan Walker and Cathy Isabell; grandchildren, Jax Williamson, Ryker Williamson and Kourtney Kruger. Please visit Rosemary's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 12, 2019