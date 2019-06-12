Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Kruger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Kruger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Kruger Obituary
Rosemary Kruger Rosemary Kruger, 61, of Bonner Springs, Kansas passed away on June 9, 2019. A visitation will be held from 12-2pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2pm. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Rosemary was born the daughter of William and Fleta Walker on March 20, 1958 in Birmingham, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Kruger; grandson, Wyatt Kruger; and brother, Robert Walker; She is survived by her son, Brad (Toni Courtney) Kruger; daughter, Erin (Michael) Williamson; sisters, Dyan Walker and Cathy Isabell; grandchildren, Jax Williamson, Ryker Williamson and Kourtney Kruger. Please visit Rosemary's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now