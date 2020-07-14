1/1
Rosemary L. Kenny
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary L. Kenny Rosemary L. Kenny 96, of Olathe, Kansas, died Friday, July 10, 2020. Rosemary resided at The Plaza at Santa Marta. A visitation for family and friends will be at 12:00 pm (noon) with Memorial Services starting at 1:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Ks 6215. Inurnment will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to Catholic Charities in lieu of flowers. Rosemary was born January 29, 1924 in Saint Louis, Missouri to the late John and Mae Farrell. Rosemary married Vernon (deceased) on June 4, 1944 in San Diego, Ca. Rosemary and Vern were married for 73 years before he passed. Rosie, traveled by train from Saint Louis to San Diego with her mother Mae to marry Vern, prior to Vern being shipped out as a Marine to fight in WWII and fight he did, Guam and Iwo Jima. What a love story! During WWII, Rosemary worked for the U.S. Government, transferring funds overseas. Rosemary passed her FBI background check with the FBI writing , Rosemary is of sound character going back to her "babyhood". Rosemary was a loving wife and mother. Rosie placed Vern on a pedestal and raised her children with the utmost love and kindness and no matter what the circumstance, was a fierce supporter . Rosemary would often say, don't worry about what others are saying, do what YOU believe. Rosemary and Vern have 4 children Dr. Judy Warren (deceased), Janet Kenny, John (Jack) Kenny, Joyce Whitsel, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. (www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 913-438-6444)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved