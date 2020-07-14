Rosemary L. Kenny Rosemary L. Kenny 96, of Olathe, Kansas, died Friday, July 10, 2020. Rosemary resided at The Plaza at Santa Marta. A visitation for family and friends will be at 12:00 pm (noon) with Memorial Services starting at 1:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Ks 6215. Inurnment will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to Catholic Charities in lieu of flowers. Rosemary was born January 29, 1924 in Saint Louis, Missouri to the late John and Mae Farrell. Rosemary married Vernon (deceased) on June 4, 1944 in San Diego, Ca. Rosemary and Vern were married for 73 years before he passed. Rosie, traveled by train from Saint Louis to San Diego with her mother Mae to marry Vern, prior to Vern being shipped out as a Marine to fight in WWII and fight he did, Guam and Iwo Jima. What a love story! During WWII, Rosemary worked for the U.S. Government, transferring funds overseas. Rosemary passed her FBI background check with the FBI writing , Rosemary is of sound character going back to her "babyhood". Rosemary was a loving wife and mother. Rosie placed Vern on a pedestal and raised her children with the utmost love and kindness and no matter what the circumstance, was a fierce supporter . Rosemary would often say, don't worry about what others are saying, do what YOU believe. Rosemary and Vern have 4 children Dr. Judy Warren (deceased), Janet Kenny, John (Jack) Kenny, Joyce Whitsel, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. (www.porterfuneralhome.com
