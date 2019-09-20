Home

Rosemary Layson Adams

Rosemary Layson May 9, 1928 Sept 9, 2019 Rosemary Layson Adams, 91, died peacefully Sept. 9 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Maisy Layson; her sister, Marcia Vencill; her husband, Andrew Peterson; and her daughter, Lucinda "Lucy" Peterson. She is survived by her husband Milton Adams; daughters Rosemary Rocha (Rudy), Heidi Hendricks (Marc) and Andrea Zwibelman (Jay); as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Kingswood Senior Living Community in Kansas City, Missouri. Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Roselawn Cemetery in Trenton, Missouri. The family asks that condolences and flowers be sent to Kansas City only.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 20, 2019
