Rosemary M. Obando 1932-2019 Rosemary M. Obando, 86, Cameron, passed away on February 15, 2019. Rosemary was born on May 24, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois, to German immigrants, William and Martha (Deutschman) Maaser. She attended the Chicago School of Nursing and became a registered Nurse. After she met the love of her life, Dr. Francisco "Chico" Obando, together, they raised a family and built and operated a Family Medical Practice in Troy MO. Rosemary and Chico traveled extensively, both at home and far abroad. She loved animals and playing the piano and she especially loved long car rides, loved to eat out and loved an occasional martini. Her home always had an open door for friends and family from all over the world. She was proud to have a personal relationship with all of her grandchildren. Rosemary was a "real original" who was fun loving, bold, quirky and witty. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Chico. Survivors include daughter Linda (Vern) Bourque, Lunenburg, MA; sons, Don (Ruth) Lowenstein, Cameron, MO, Fred (Dawn) Obando, Washington DC, Frank Obando, St. Joseph MO and Bill Obando, Guadalajara, Mexico; daughter Marta Obando, CA; step-daughter Maria (Nestor) Caldera, Miami FL; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 5:30-7:00PM, with service following at 7:00PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00PM in Arlington Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois. Memorial donations may be made to the Rose Lowenstein Foundation. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

