Rosemary (Richardson) Molt Rosemary (Richardson) Molt, 81, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away December 26, 2019, in the home with her husband of 62 years and children by her side. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, on Monday, December 30, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO. A graveside service is scheduled for 3 pm that day at Freedom Church of Christ Cemetery in Montreal, MO. Friends and Family are invited to attend Visitation on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 3 to 5 pm, at the Speaks Chapel. Born December 11, 1938, in Independence, MO, the youngest of nine children to George Henry and Eliza (Applegate) Richardson. She grew up in Independence and graduated from Truman High School. Rosemary was an Air Force wife during the 20 years her husband served our country. After that, she worked in banking for over 23 years, and later was a floral designer until retirement in 2004. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Camdenton, MO, and a Sunday School Teen Counselor. Rosemary had many talents, including floral arranging, Christmas crafts, "Angel Gowns", City Union Mission, and more. Rosemary was a Christian and was received into heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Having bravely battled ovarian cancer for the past 14 months, donations may be made in her name to the . The family wishes to thank the Staff of Crossroads Hospice, for the respectful care and genuine kindness shown to Rosemary during her brief hospice admission. Rosemary was married to Calvin Molt, Sr., on July 12, 1957, of the home. She also is survived by daughter, Cathy (Kevin) Hines of Easton, PA; son, Calvin (Jamie) Molt, Jr., of Lee's Summit, MO; and daughter Camilla (Thomas) Sauder of Fort Wayne, IN; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.)
