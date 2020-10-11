Rosemary P. Grady
January 27, 1929 - October 5, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Rosemary Patricia Grady (nee Hauber), 91, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Visitation Catholic Church at 5141 Main Street, Kansas City, MO on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10 AM. Burial will be at Higginsville VA Cemetery at 1 PM. Rosemary was born January 27, 1929 in St. Joseph, MO to Joseph and Kathryn (nee Hartnet) Hauber. She lived on a farm for her early years, graduated high school and then graduated with a nursing degree in 1948. She married Lloyd Ivan Grady on June 3, 1950. They lived in Kansas City, MO. She completed her master's degree in Psychology from the University of Kansas and worked as an Oncology Nurse on the pediatric floor at KU Medical Center.
She will always be remembered by her loving husband (deceased March 2011) of 60 years, and eight children: Steven, of Buffalo, NY (wife Patricia, sons Ryan, Eric & Michael); Christine Tatum, of Liberty, MO (children Alison & Joseph); Daniel, of Gilbert, AZ (wife Fiona, children Kimberly, Stacie & Kevin); David, of Lee's Summit, MO (Wife Penny, children Sharie, Elizabeth & David II); Mark, of Kimberling City, MO; Lowell III, of Homosassa, FL (children CJ & Mark); Brian, of Arlington, TX and Laura Rider, of Lamar, MO (children Katie, Christopher, Nicholas {deceased October 23, 2017 & Samuel). Rosemary is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
in Rosemary's memory. Condolences to the family can be expressed at www.muehlebachchapel.com
.