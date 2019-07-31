|
|
Rosemary (Sayers) Pavicic Rosemary (Sayers) Pavicic passed away July 27, 2019 at her home in Lenexa, KS. She was born Rose Marie Sayers to Edward Sayers and Marie Halbauer Sayers. She graduated from St. Peter's Grade School and Bishop Ward High School of Kansas City, KS. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband Joe Pavicic, her daughter Susan M. (Suz) Pavicic Masterson, her three siblings Frank Sayers (Patty), Betty Satterwhite (Rusty), Ed Sayers (Mary) and each of their spouses. She is survived by her two sons Kevin (Rita), Tom, grandchildren; Taylor Masterson, Meredith Pavicic (Josh), Kayla Masterson, Ryan Reynolds, Elise Pavicic, Jenna Masterson, nieces and nephews; Patti Robertson, Dianne Boren (Jon), Rick Satterwhite (Terri), Frank Sayers (Tara), Ed Sayers (Liz) and many other dear family and friends. Rosemary, who was known by many as Rose, Rosie, Dodie or Didi, was very guarded about her age. She celebrated her 39th birthday more than 50 times. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 3rd at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St. Lenexa, KS from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 8321 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas or the . (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019